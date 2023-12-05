Connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on the rise due to migrant labourers

December 05, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

As oil marketing companies continue to release cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a total of 1.24 lakh connections have so far been provided in the State in the current round of the scheme. An official oil industry source said a target of around 1.6 lakh customers had been set for the State this time.

“With migrant labourers too being included in the approved list of beneficiaries, these numbers are slowly climbing up. Even though these workers have domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections, the Centre wants them to be able to cook their food using a clean and healthy medium,” the official said.

Ujjwala beneficiaries get a free gas stove, regulator, and tube, apart from not needing to pay the deposit amount. They only have to pay for the cylinder.

From 2016, when the scheme was launched, 37.04 lakh beneficiaries have enrolled in the State. Throughout the country, 10.35 crore connections have been provided, and 75 lakh more are being covered. Women belonging to any of the 10 categories, including SC, ST, MBC, AAY, SECC, and PMAY households, are eligible for PMUJ connections. When Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited the State recently, he handed over connections to families as a token gesture.

An urban LPG distributor said migrant labourers were comfortable with using small kerosene stoves as it did not involve any procedures. However, those in remote rural areas were opting for PMUY since it was also being considered a part of their standing in society.