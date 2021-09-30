Conman arrested

The Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old man from Puducherry who allegedly cheated several political functionaries using the names of their party leaders.

Police said the accused, S.Sivakumar alias Jacob, 41 of Villianur, was arrested following a complaint from Vijayakumar, an advocate. He complained to the police that a person by the name of Nagarajan from Thoothukudi called his senior, Joyal, and said that Vijayakumar’s child was in a critical condition. The person demanded ₹15,000 to meet medical expenses from Joyal, besides sending a photograph of a child. The senior advocate transferred the money through mobile wallet to the unknown person’s account, the police said. On a complaint from Mr. Vijayakumar, the police arrested Sivakumar. The investigation revealed that he had cheated several political functionaries by dropping the names of their leaders.

He used the photo of his child taken in a hospital and sent it to his targets. Later he collected money under the pretext of meeting his medical expenses.