Congress stages black flag protest against Modi in Chennai

April 09, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Leaders and cadre of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Saturday staged a black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before he landed in Chennai. Earlier in the day, the police detained TNCC’s SC Wing leader M.P. Ranjan Kumar at his house near Maduravoyal as he had announced flying of black balloons as a sign of protest against the Prime Minister’s visit. The police seized black balloons from his house. Around 2,000 black balloons bearing the words “Go Back Modi” were seized. In the afternoon, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri led a protest at Valluvarkottam. The cadre wore black dresses and held placards and black flags.

A worker had also painted his body in black, with the words “Go Back Modi”. Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, MP Jothimani, former TNCC leader K.V. Thangkabalu, among others, participated in the protest. They said the Modi-led BJP government had murdered democracy by disqualifying former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“The message should be sent that there would be opposition if Mr. Modi visits Tamil Nadu. It seems that there is no understanding between the government and the police. While the government thinks differently, the police takes a contrary stand. The police need not to show such rigidity. Are we so violent?. The attitude of the police is not good,” said Mr. Alagiri. After the protest, when the Congress workers proceeded towards the Kodambakkam High Road, they were arrested and taken in buses to a hall.

At Saidapet, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan led another protest against the Prime Minister. The cadre of the May 17 Movement also staged similar protests near T. Nagar bus stand. Since the cadre staged protest without permission, they were arrested, but were released later.