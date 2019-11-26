Congress protest causes disruption

Traffic on Wallajah Road in Triplicane was hit on Monday after Congress cadre carried out a protest against economic slowdown due to the policies of the Central government.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, leading the protest at the State Guest House near Chepauk, lambasted the BJP-led Central government for the slowdown of the economy, affecting all spheres of society. He faulted the Modi government for bringing demonetisation, which has led to financial distress, rise in unemployment, and inflation.

He said the Central government was interested only in getting back the education loans from poor students, instead of waiving a portion of the loans.

The Centre was more interested in sending opposition party leaders to jail, than fixing the problems of the economy, he charged.

A large number of partymen participated in the protest.