Congress, PMK urge Centre to prevent Kerala from building new dam at Mullaperiyar

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday condemned the Kerala government’s plan to construct a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

“It is shocking to learn that the Kerala government has sought to list terms of reference to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) [to construct a new dam at Mullaperiyar and demolish the existing structure]. Despite the best efforts of the Tamil Nadu government to maintain a cordial relationship with Kerala, the government in the neighbouring State is obstructing efforts to strengthen the existing structure.”

Reject application: PMK

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, urged the Centre to reject the application filed by the Kerala government seeking to fix terms of reference for the EIA.

The Kerala government had filed the application in January, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had forwarded it to an expert appraisal committee, which would take a decision on May 28.

“The Kerala government’s argument of the 128-year-old structure being weak and on the verge of collapse were rejected by several field-level audits, including the one by the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee. They have concluded that the dam is strong. The Kerala government wants to prevent Tamil Nadu from increasing the full reservoir level to 152 feet. It is condemnable that the government acts against the Supreme Court’s orders. The MoEFCC should have rejected the application.” Mr. Anbumani said.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stall Kerala’s efforts to build a new dam.