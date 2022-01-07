‘Congress must apologise for PM security breach’

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 00:23 IST

Stalin’s silence suggests tacit support for “sabotage of PM’s security”, he alleges

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the party leadership must unconditionally apologise for the incident relating to the ‘security breach’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab on Wednesday, BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya said here on Thursday.

In his view, the “silence” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the issue would be taken “as his tacit support of the sabotaging of the Prime Minister’s security.” He said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the “security breach”.

Protest meeting

He participated in a meeting to protest the security breach, organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing.

“The Congress government in Punjab deliberately planned to sabotage the Prime Minister’s security detail. Information was deliberately leaked to some protesters, and his convoy was deliberately made to be stuck on a flyover for more than 15 minutes close to the Pakistan border,” Mr. Surya claimed.

He felt no lessons were learnt from the assassination of two former Prime Ministers.

Former BJP MP Pon. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing leader Vinoj P. Selvam participated.