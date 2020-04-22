Chennai

Congress MP’s plea to Railway Minister

Congress MP from Tiruvallur K. Jayakumar has written to Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal asking the railways to let migrants in various States to travel to their native places once the lockdown is lifted, free of cost, as they have not had any means of employment in the last month.

In the letter, Mr. Jayakumar said States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana, Maharashtra and others have a large number of semi skilled and unskilled workers from other States, particularly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the North East. He said when the lockdown is lifted, thousands of migrant workers from different parts of the country would return to their native places.

