Congress MP’s plea to Railway Minister

Congress MP from Tiruvallur K. Jayakumar has written to Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal asking the railways to let migrants in various States to travel to their native places once the lockdown is lifted, free of cost, as they have not had any means of employment in the last month.
In the letter, Mr. Jayakumar said States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana, Maharashtra and others have a large number of semi skilled and unskilled workers from other States, particularly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the North East. He said when the lockdown is lifted, thousands of migrant workers from different parts of the country would return to their native places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.