Congress is levelling baseless allegations against PM Modi, says G.K. Vasan

April 25, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) leader G.K. Vasan on Thursday alleged that the Congress which, according to him, was on the verge of losing the Lok Sabha election, had been levelling baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“Mr. Modi and the BJP have been ruling the country with a sense of unity in diversity. A classic example was the way the Union government handled the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t differentiate between people based on their religion, caste or language. For the past 10 years, the growth of the country has been the aim of Mr. Modi,” he said.

“The comments made by the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, on the introduction of an inheritance tax law in the country is shocking, and shows the intention of the Congress,” he added.

