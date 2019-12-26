Cong. for court-monitored probe into Sasikala’s deals

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri demanded a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the financial dealings of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s jailed aide V.K. Sasikala, including the use of demonetised currency to purchase shopping malls, windmills and other property.

The Congress statement came after The Hindu published a series of articles on the topic, based on documents submitted by the Income Tax Department to the Madras High Court.

‘Disproportiate assets’

“When Jayalalithaa was CM during 1991, her assets were valued at ₹2.01 crore. It rose to ₹66.44 crore by 1996, and the Supreme Court found her guilty of having disproportionate assets. Sasikala was also found guilty. But another ₹2,000 crore has been found by the Income Tax Department, unrelated to that case. How did such a large sum of money come under the possession of Sasikala? It is an undeniable fact that Sasikala and her family had a big role in corruption within the AIADMK regime back then,” Mr. Alagiri alleged.

Following Jayalalithaa’s death, a portion of the illegally acquired money was found to be in Sasikala’s possession.

“There has to be an investigation into the role of everyone involved in the case where she used demonetised currency to purchase property illegally,” he said, adding that the AIADMK leaders should also be investigated.

“The current AIADMK dispensation might say they don’t have any connection with Sasikala now. But no one can say they had no connection with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as well,” he said.