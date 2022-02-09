Chennai

Cong. man held for threatening voters

A local Congress functionary who allegedly brandished a knife threatening voters to cast votes for his wife was arrested in Sriperumbudur police station limits.

Boopalan, 42, a functionary of the Congress SC and ST wing of Sriperumbudur town, was upset that his wife Dhanalakshmi was denied a party ticketin ward elections. Hence he, fielded his wife as an independent.While campaigning along withher, Boopalan reportedly brandished a knife and threatened the voters to cast their votes in his wife's favour, said the police.


