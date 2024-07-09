Confusion over revised NCERT textbooks for Classes VI,IX and XI leave teachers in a tizzy

Confusion prevailed in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the State as teachers were unsure of the availability of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes VI, IX, and XI. Teachers sent digital copies of the books to parents and asked them to take printouts.

The Union Ministry of Education had announced earlier this year that revised textbooks for Class VI would be released for the academic year 2024-25. Now, it is learnt that the textbooks for Class VI would take another two months to reach students. So far only, e-content textbooks for English and Hindi have reached the students — it was released 10 days back. “This has been a gruelling experience, especially when we are trying to minimise screen time and advocate active learning. Now, we have to resort to teaching through screens and PDFs,” said a teacher from a private school.

It was reported that textbooks for Class IX and XI would also be developed by the Ministry and hence, the teachers had decided to wait, while some of them opted to stick to previous years’ books.

“Most schools in Tamil Nadu use private publishers for Class VI and use NCERT textbooks from Class IX onwards. It was not communicated properly by the CBSE whether only Classes III and VI would receive revised textbooks or Classes IX and XI would also be included. We had decided to wait for the revised textbooks for Classes IX and XI. We had printed over 5,000 copies of a unit in English for students,” a teacher from a private school said.

The miscommunication has cost many schools much, as they have missed placing textbook orders earlier. Since, there are talks of textbooks being revised in the next academic year too, printers are inclined to print only the exact number of copies required to prevent excess stock, leaving schools in a tough spot two months into the new academic year.

“Apart from Class IX English and geography textbooks, Class XI computer science, chemistry and history textbooks are also not printed. The parents are very agitated regarding the delay in Class VI textbooks too. There has been so much confusion as no one knows if the delay is because of printing or the syllabus,” said N. Vijayan, correspondent of Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

Speaking to The Hindu senior officials at NCERT said, “We have our regional distribution centre for the Southern region in Bangalore. The book vendors have to place indents with the Bangalore centre to lift their book orders. There is a possibility that books which were made available since April, have now been sold out. The vendors in the South who are facing a shortage must inform our Bangalore centre, so that adequate stock can be made available to them.”

(with inputs from Maitri Porecha)