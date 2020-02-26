‘Confirm all Haj applicants from State’

CHENNAI

26 February 2020 01:33 IST

6,028 applications recommended by Committee

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to instruct the Ministry of Minority Affairs to confirm all 6,028 Haj applications recommended by the Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee for 2020.

The Committee had received 6,028 applications for the pilgrimage this year — including seven for infants — against a quota of 3,736 allotted to the State by the Haj Committee of India, the CM said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media.

“A good number of vacancies are expected to be available since many States have not fully utilised their quota,” he said, requesting the Prime Minister to issue an instruction to the Ministry.

