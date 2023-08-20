Conference on veterinary parasitology gets under way

August 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

An MoU between the Indian Association for Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (IAAVP) and the Malaysian Society for Parasitology and Tropical Medicine (MSPRM) was signed here on Sunday during the inaugural function of the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (WAAVP) conference 2023.

The four-day conference on the theme “Parasites: Global Impacts, Local Solutions,” which has been jointly organized by WAAVP, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) and IAAVP, has over 350 foreign delegates and many participants from India.

Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, lauded Tanuvas for hosting the event and said the deliberations from the conference should not stop with the academicians and reach the end users, especially farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAAVP president Domenico Otranto and Tanuvas Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar spoke of advances in the field.

A. Sangaran, president, IAAVP, said the conference was an important one considering that over 50% of the animal parasites were transmissible to human beings and especially so in the context of “one health” concept. The MoU would allow exchange of professionals in the field, said a press release here.

The assumes significance as it is happening for the first time in South Asia, according to its organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT