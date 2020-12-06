Conference on telehealth to be held from December 18

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 01:31 IST

The 16th International Conference of the Telemedicine Society of India will be held virtually from December 18 to 20. The theme of the conference will be ‘Telehealth - From the Fringes to the Mainstream.’ According to a press release, telehealth has grown exponentially in India after the notification of the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. The pandemic has allowed the virtual health tech ecosystem get established in a very short period. The discussions will focus on the growth and impact of telehealth.

For details visit www.telemedicon2020.com and www.tsi.org.in.

