Chennai

Conference on telehealth to be held from December 18

The 16th International Conference of the Telemedicine Society of India will be held virtually from December 18 to 20. The theme of the conference will be ‘Telehealth - From the Fringes to the Mainstream.’ According to a press release, telehealth has grown exponentially in India after the notification of the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. The pandemic has allowed the virtual health tech ecosystem get established in a very short period. The discussions will focus on the growth and impact of telehealth.

For details visit www.telemedicon2020.com and www.tsi.org.in.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 1:32:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/conference-on-telehealth-to-be-held-from-december-18/article33261050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY