Conference on regenerative medicine held

Published - August 05, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Anaesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) organised ‘ReGen 2024’, a two-day conference on regenerative medicine.

Live case demonstrations were held on Saturday, followed by a Continuing Medical Education (CME) on Sunday.

International and national experts in pain medicine, orthopaedic surgeons and regenerative medicine specialists took part in the conference that focussed on advancements in regenerative pain management. The aim was to facilitate discussions and exchange of knowledge and to play a role in shaping the future of regenerative pain medicine, according to a press release.

Live case demonstrations included advanced and approved treatment methods in regenerative medicine using the patients’ blood, bone marrow and fat. The CME focussed on recent and advanced pain management techniques. Discussions on effective treatment methods and latest developments in regenerative medicine were held. Around 300 persons took part in the conference.

Pain medicine specialists, orthopaedic surgeons, rheumatologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, sports medicine specialists, physiotherapists, and researchers and educators in regenerative medicine were the target audience..

