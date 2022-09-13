Conference on process safety from tomorrow

The event will be held for two days

Lakshmi K 2619 CHENNAI
September 13, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The third edition of Safetember 2022, a two-day conference on process safety and risk management, will be held at Hotel Hilton here from September 15.

The conference, co-organised by Kaypear Dyes and Chemicals Private Limited and Three Ten Initiative Technologies, will discuss various topics related to process safety. Managing incidents with standards-based decision support, regulatory framework enhancing process safety and functional safety for managers are some of the topics up for discussion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Representatives from the industrial sector, including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical companies, can participate in the conference. For details, log on to www.safetember.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app