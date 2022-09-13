Conference on process safety from tomorrow

The event will be held for two days

The third edition of Safetember 2022, a two-day conference on process safety and risk management, will be held at Hotel Hilton here from September 15.

The conference, co-organised by Kaypear Dyes and Chemicals Private Limited and Three Ten Initiative Technologies, will discuss various topics related to process safety. Managing incidents with standards-based decision support, regulatory framework enhancing process safety and functional safety for managers are some of the topics up for discussion.

Representatives from the industrial sector, including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical companies, can participate in the conference. For details, log on to www.safetember.in.