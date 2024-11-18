ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on practical radiology held

Published - November 18, 2024 10:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, hosted the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association conference on practical radiology on Sunday.

According to a press release, G. V. Sampath, founder and chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, highlighted the role of radiology and imaging technologies in identifying the characteristics of an ailment. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry units of the association participated in the conference.

Various issues in the areas of radiology and imaging, including legal aspects, getting access to financial assistance to establish radiology and scan centres, precise diagnosis and handling of high-end medical devices were discussed. 

Chinnadurai Abdullah, radiologist and president of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association was present. 

