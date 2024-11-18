Conference on practical radiology held

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, hosted the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association conference on practical radiology on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, G. V. Sampath, founder and chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, highlighted the role of radiology and imaging technologies in identifying the characteristics of an ailment. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry units of the association participated in the conference.

Various issues in the areas of radiology and imaging, including legal aspects, getting access to financial assistance to establish radiology and scan centres, precise diagnosis and handling of high-end medical devices were discussed.

Chinnadurai Abdullah, radiologist and president of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.