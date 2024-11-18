 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference on practical radiology held

Published - November 18, 2024 10:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, hosted the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association conference on practical radiology on Sunday.

According to a press release, G. V. Sampath, founder and chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, highlighted the role of radiology and imaging technologies in identifying the characteristics of an ailment. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry units of the association participated in the conference.

Various issues in the areas of radiology and imaging, including legal aspects, getting access to financial assistance to establish radiology and scan centres, precise diagnosis and handling of high-end medical devices were discussed. 

Chinnadurai Abdullah, radiologist and president of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association was present. 

Published - November 18, 2024 10:32 pm IST

Related Topics

health / Radiology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.