Conference on Maxillofacial Surgery from July 25 to 27

The Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India on Friday announced that the Asian Congress on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery would be held in Chennai from July 25-27, featuring delegates from nearly 20 countries.

A release from the association said the international conference would centre on vital aspects of facial surgery, with a specific emphasis on oral cancer (mouth cancer), and birth problems such as cleft lip and palate. Experts from across the globe would share their insights and expertise on these crucial health issues.

