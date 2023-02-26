ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on head and neck oncology held in Chennai

February 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at HANOCON 2023, which was held in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A day-long head and neck oncology conference, HANOCON 2023, was held in Chennai on Saturday. Director of Gleneagles Global Cancer Centre and organising committee chairman S. Rajasundaram said a series of lectures had been planned and there were case-based panel discussions and eminent faculties gave video demonstrations. The focus was on head and neck cancer diagnosis, staging and pre-operative and post-operative care. Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Global Health City Alok Khullar said eminent doctors had agreed to participate, to ensure the sessions were interesting. Apart from presentations by the hospital’s specialists, oncologists from government medical colleges and several from other private medical college hospitals also took part.

