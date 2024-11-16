ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on breastfeeding practices held in Chennai

Published - November 16, 2024 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Voluntary Health Services (VHS) Multispecialty Hospital and HappyMom Healthcare hosted the sixth edition of ‘Clinical updates in Indian breastfeeding practice’ recently.

The conference brought together a diverse group of healthcare professionals, including paediatricians, obstetricians, physiotherapists, nurses, nursing students, occupational therapists, lactation experts, researchers and psychologists, according to a press release.

With this year’s theme being ‘Breastfeeding/breastmilk implications on neurologically impacted infants, the event served as a platform to explore advancements, challenges, and strategies for promoting breastfeeding, infant and maternal health globally. G. Jerard Maria Selvam, additional director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu; H. Yuvraj Gupta, director and Chief Operating Officer of VHS, Janaki, director of Academics, VHS, and Jayashree Jayakrishnan, senior lactation consultant were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US