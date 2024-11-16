 />
Conference on breastfeeding practices held in Chennai

Published - November 16, 2024 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Voluntary Health Services (VHS) Multispecialty Hospital and HappyMom Healthcare hosted the sixth edition of ‘Clinical updates in Indian breastfeeding practice’ recently.

The conference brought together a diverse group of healthcare professionals, including paediatricians, obstetricians, physiotherapists, nurses, nursing students, occupational therapists, lactation experts, researchers and psychologists, according to a press release.

With this year’s theme being ‘Breastfeeding/breastmilk implications on neurologically impacted infants, the event served as a platform to explore advancements, challenges, and strategies for promoting breastfeeding, infant and maternal health globally. G. Jerard Maria Selvam, additional director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu; H. Yuvraj Gupta, director and Chief Operating Officer of VHS, Janaki, director of Academics, VHS, and Jayashree Jayakrishnan, senior lactation consultant were present.

