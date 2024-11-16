Conference on breastfeeding practices held in Chennai

Voluntary Health Services (VHS) Multispecialty Hospital and HappyMom Healthcare hosted the sixth edition of ‘Clinical updates in Indian breastfeeding practice’ recently.

The conference brought together a diverse group of healthcare professionals, including paediatricians, obstetricians, physiotherapists, nurses, nursing students, occupational therapists, lactation experts, researchers and psychologists, according to a press release.

With this year’s theme being ‘Breastfeeding/breastmilk implications on neurologically impacted infants, the event served as a platform to explore advancements, challenges, and strategies for promoting breastfeeding, infant and maternal health globally. G. Jerard Maria Selvam, additional director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu; H. Yuvraj Gupta, director and Chief Operating Officer of VHS, Janaki, director of Academics, VHS, and Jayashree Jayakrishnan, senior lactation consultant were present.