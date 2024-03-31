Conference on 3D neuroanatomy at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

March 31, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

An international hybrid conference on 3D neuroanatomy course and workshop was inaugurated at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Saturday.

A white fiber dissection course, a symposium covering cutting-edge topics on advanced neurosurgery such as robotics, radiomics, AI, endovascular procedures and combined endoscopic and exoscopic surgery were part of the conference.

Participants can also engage in a hands-on cadaver dissection workshop focussed on white fiber dissection, according to a press release.

Kodeeswaran M., Head, Department of Neurosurgery, KMC, released two neurosurgery books on the occasion - the white matter dissection manual and progress in neurosurgery update.

The event was organised by KMC’s Department of Neurosurgery and Neurosurgery Academy in collaboration with the Department of Anatomy, KMC. The Neurosurgery Academy launched the international Journal of Neurosurgery Academy on the occasion.

J. Sangumani, Director of Medical Education and Research, P. Arunalatha, Additional Director of Medical Education and Research, and R. Muthuselvan, Dean, KMC, took part.