Conference of All India Sunday School Association held in city

November 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The two-day triennial conference of the All India Sunday School Association concluded in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the meeting was presided over by Rev. James Cecil Victor, Rev. Asir Ebenezer, General Secretary of the National Council of Churches (NCCI), and Jessica Richards, national coordinator, Engaging Disability (ED), led the sessions based on the theme ‘Affirming the Dignity of Children’.

The office-bearers for the next Triennium are: president Rev. Rochamliana (North East India Church Council), vice-president Dimple Titus Runner (Methodist Church of India, Gujrat), general secretary Rev. T.I. James (CSI Diocese of Malabar), and treasurer Angelious Michael (Jeipore Evangelical Lutheran Church).

The governing council members are Rev. Souvrav Sampat Nag (Utkal Christian Council), Rev. Ashish Milap Mennonite (Church in India), Raiston Prakash CC (Kerala Council of Churches), Rev. Joseph Dasan T (CSI Synod CED Director) Rev. T. Aaron ( Evangelical Lutheran Church) and Rev. Fr. Lijo Raphel (Chaldean Syrian Church of the East), the release said.