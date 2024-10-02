ADVERTISEMENT

Conductor falls from footboard of a running bus, dies near Tambaram

Published - October 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old conductor of State Transport Corporation bus was killed after he fell down from the footboard of the bus near Tambaram on Wednesday. The Chromepet traffic investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said Srinivasan, a native of Tiruvannamalai and a conductor with the Villupuram STC, was travelling on the footboard of the bus, operated from Polur to Tambaram. It was after he made all the passengers alight from the vehicle towards the depot that he slipped and fell down. Srinivasan sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The Chromepet traffic police have sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for a post-mortem. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US