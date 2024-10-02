GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conductor falls from footboard of a running bus, dies near Tambaram

Published - October 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old conductor of State Transport Corporation bus was killed after he fell down from the footboard of the bus near Tambaram on Wednesday. The Chromepet traffic investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said Srinivasan, a native of Tiruvannamalai and a conductor with the Villupuram STC, was travelling on the footboard of the bus, operated from Polur to Tambaram. It was after he made all the passengers alight from the vehicle towards the depot that he slipped and fell down. Srinivasan sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The Chromepet traffic police have sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for a post-mortem. 

