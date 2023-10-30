Conduct special fever camps on weekdays, association asks DPH

October 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Health Minister announcing the conduct of 1,000 special fever camps on every Sunday for 10 weeks in view of the monsoon, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has requested the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine to hold the camps on weekdays as already shortage of manpower was affecting routine public health activities.

In a letter to the DPH, SDPGA said the directorate is already facing a 30% shortage of doctors and is in a difficult position to carry out routine public health activities in Primary Health Centres (PHC), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and Mobile Medical Units. In the midst of this, bringing in new programmes such as Sunday special fever camps would affect the regular functioning of the PHCs and demoralise the existing deficit workforce.

The association requested the directorate to conduct such special camps on working days, except Monday, Tuesday (review days) and Wednesday (immunisation day). It also requested the directorate to fill the vacant posts of PHC medical officers on a priority basis through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

“There are 3,000-odd vacant posts of doctors in PHCs. Of these, the Health department took up measures to fill nearly 1,100 posts through MRB that are pending till now. If they are expanding public health activities by conducting 1,000 camps every Sunday, three camps should be held per block. A number of blocks are functioning with only five doctors, and the regular activities will suffer if they attend the camps. Moreover, these weekend camps are likely to bring in the common population, rather than those having fever,” P. Saminathan, president of SDPGA, said.