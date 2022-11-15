Conduct frequent audits of government healthcare facilities, says Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

November 15, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin raised the need to conduct frequent audits of primary health centres (PHC) and government hospitals to identify requirements and take immediate measures to rectify deficiencies.

Speaking at the Health Conference-2022 organised by the Health Department on Tuesday he said, “Conduct frequent audits of PHCs and government hospitals. Is quality treatment provided for patients? Are drugs available without shortage? Identify the requirements of the hospital and take immediate measures to rectify the deficiencies.”

The Chief Minister said that infrastructure and medical equipment required by government hospitals were being strengthened through State funds and National Health Mission funds.

He elaborated on the three schemes introduced by the government - “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” to take healthcare to the doorstep of the people in need that was nearing one crore beneficiaries, “Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48” to reduce fatalities due to road accidents and facilitating treatment for those injured in road accidents in the golden hour in empanelled hospitals and “Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom Thittam” to identify diseases at early stages that has benefitted 17.16 lakh persons so far.

“No other State in the country implements such schemes,” he said. Mr. Stalin earlier stated that education and health were two priority areas for the government.

He noted that the State has achieved 100% institutional deliveries and was in the forefront in heart and lung transplants and in creating awareness on organ donation.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar were also present at the event.