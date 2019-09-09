Condolences for Ram Jethmalani pour in from Tamil Nadu political leaders

The leaders of various political parties in the State condoled the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Jethmalani’s service to the country as a lawyer and Member of Parliament was noteworthy.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said Jethmalani’s death was a huge loss to legal experts, judges and those who believed in democracy. Mr. Stalin also recalled Jethmalani’s long-standing friendship with late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He underlined the late lawyer’s expertise in arguing cases in various courts.

MDMK founder Vaiko underscored Jethmalani’s prowess while arguing cases in courts. The Rajya Sabha MP recalled the noted lawyer’s visit to his residence and underlined his contributions towards saving three black warrant prisoners in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case from the gallows.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the country’s political and legal history cannot be written without mentioning Jethmalani.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said Jethmalani had carved a niche for himself in legal matters and in Parliament.