Condolence meet for S.S. Badrinath to be held on November 25

November 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A condolence meeting for S.S. Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya, will be held on November 25 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai. Dr. Badrinath, pioneering ophthalmologist and eminent vitreoretinal surgeon, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83. The late founder’s colleagues, former patients, well wishers, and admirers are expected to attend the event and reflect on his achievements and excellence in eye care. Dr. Badrinath is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1983, the Padma Bhushan in 1999, among other awards.

