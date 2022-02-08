Chennai

Concrete mixer truck overturns near Raj Bhavan in Chennai

The driver of the truck escaped with minor injures, police said   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A concrete mixer truck overturned near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Police said the accident occurred at 8 a.m. and no one was injured.

The truck, driven by Kannabiran, 44 of Villupuram, was proceeding from Anna Salai to a construction site in Porur. The truck was laden with concrete mix. The driver lost control of the vehicle when it was proceeding from Taluk office road towards Sardar Patel Road, and the vehicle overturned due to its heavy load on the turn between Taluk office and Sardar Patel Road.

The truck was damaged, but the driver Kannabiran managed to escape with minor injuries.

Police personnel who were on duty quickly reached the spot and removed the truck. Traffic Investigation Police, Guindy have registered a case.


