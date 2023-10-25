Concert marathon held to raise awareness on breast cancer

October 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Paadarivom Padipparivom’ a music organisation based out of Madipakkam in Chennai conducted a 108-hour concert to promote cancer awareness at the airport from October 18 to 22. The singing marathon was held as a fundraiser to promote awareness about early detection of breast cancer, according to a press release. They reached out to 10,008 women, and special cancer screening hubs, which would be operational till October 31, were also set up. “The event not only featured quite a few popular playback singers and performers but also provided over 100 amateur singers the opportunity to showcase their talent,” the release said. Nageswar Sundaram, CEO of ‘Paadarivom Padipparivom’, said the funds raised through the event has the potential to save several lives by early detection.

