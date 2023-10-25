ADVERTISEMENT

Concert marathon held to raise awareness on breast cancer

October 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special cancer screening hubs, which will be operational till October 31, have also been set up

The Hindu Bureau

Playback singer Uday Prakash performing at the concert marathon in the Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Paadarivom Padipparivom’ a music organisation based out of Madipakkam in Chennai conducted a 108-hour concert to promote cancer awareness at the airport from October 18 to 22. The singing marathon was held as a fundraiser to promote awareness about early detection of breast cancer, according to a press release. They reached out to 10,008 women, and special cancer screening hubs, which would be operational till October 31, were also set up. “The event not only featured quite a few popular playback singers and performers but also provided over 100 amateur singers the opportunity to showcase their talent,” the release said. Nageswar Sundaram, CEO of ‘Paadarivom Padipparivom’, said the funds raised through the event has the potential to save several lives by early detection. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US