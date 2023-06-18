Concert held to mark National Day of Russian Federation

June 18, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - CHENNAI

A concert dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation “Embassy of Musical Mastery” was held at the Russian House in the city on June 16.

According to a press release, the concert was organised in the framework of the joint programme of the Saint Petersburg Music House “Embassy of Musical Mastery” and Russian House. It was an annual project of the St. Petersburg Music House, which has been held since 2012 and covers Russia and other countries.

It includes visiting sessions, master classes and tours of successful young musicians to the Russian Centres of Science and Culture abroad. This concert featured young Russian musicians, laureates of international competitions, pianist Alexei Kuznetsov and clarinettist Philipp Sozdatelev. Consul-General of the Russian Federation in Chennai Oleg Avdeev attended the event, the release said.