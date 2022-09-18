Concerns raised over facilities at Chennai airport’s new integrated terminal

Airport staff say the number of aerobridges, checking counters will be inadequate at the time of its opening December

Airport staff say the number of aerobridges, checking counters will be inadequate at the time of its opening December

Airport and airline staff have raised concerns regarding the new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport, which is likely to be opened by the end of this year.

On September 15 and 16, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar inspected the multi-level car parking and the integrated terminal building and reviewed the work. During the inspection, he saw the facilities in both buildings and gave his feedback to the airport authorities.

Sources in the airport said there are quite a few concerns that have surfaced a few months ahead of the opening of the integrated terminal and expect them to be addressed before the inauguration. The terminal, already ridden with delays, has been built in two phases, and the first phase will be finished by the end of this year after which the international terminal will be moved there.

“When it is opened for air passengers in December, we understand that only three aerobridges may be available. For the aircraft that will not have the aerobridge facility, they have to park at remote bays [located away from the terminal], and passengers will have to be transported in buses. This will cause a lot of inconvenience for passengers. The remaining aerobridges will only be available after the construction of the entire terminal is complete, which could take at least another year. The AAI has to find an interim arrangement,” a source said.

“Similarly, the number of check-in counters will initially be less. There may only be 60 counters in comparison with the 72 counters available in the existing international terminal,” the source pointed out.

‘No cause for concern’

AAI officials said the concerns were unnecessary and the number of aerobridges and check-in counters would be higher than expected. “In December, there will be seven aerobridges, and when the entire project is over, there will be a total of 17 aerobridges. Also, there will be 100 check-in counters initially and 140 once the project is completed,” a senior AAI official said.