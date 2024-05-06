Concern raised over levelling of sand dunes in Injambakkam for beach beautification project

May 06, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The clearing of sand dunes along the Injambakkam beach for a beautification project being taken up by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has set alarm bells ringing among environmentalists.

As part of the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Project, the CMDA plans to develop beachfronts at Tiruvottiyur and the Neelankarai-Akkarai stretch.

When The Hindu visited Injambakkam on Sunday, sand dunes on a 1-km stretch from Bharati Avenue to Pebble Beach Avenue had been levelled for the construction of a pedestrian walkway. The spot is a nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles and several bird species. Other planned infrastructure includes a prefab building, a cycling track, a food court, an open air theatre, an open parking, and a play area.

As per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, altering the sand dunes for beautification, recreation, and other such purposes is a prohibited activity.

Formed as a result of the interaction of tides, waves, and sand particle size, coastal sand dunes serve as a natural barrier against waves and windy storms. They are considered the first line of defence against erosion and, according to experts, dunes can provide protection more effectively and at a lower cost than a seawall.

‘Welcoming disaster’

T.D. Babu, marine biologist and a trustee of Nizhal, an environmentalist non-governmental organisation, said the act of flattening the sand dunes was akin to “a red carpet welcome to the disaster”. “Sand dunes are ecologically sensitive areas we are supposed to protect, as they are a second line of defence protecting the land from catastrophic waves,” he said.

“The construction has led to the devastation of the dunes and foliage, destroying key nesting sites for rare migratory birds and Olive Ridley turtles. This development has also displaced peacocks and peahens, which relied on dense vegetation for nesting and shelter,” said a resident of Injambakkam, who has been living near Bharati Avenue since 2020.

“We recently counted 45 bird species and are alarmed by this loss of biodiversity and are calling for an immediate halt to construction. It’s crucial for authorities to reconsider this project and prioritise the restoration of this fragile coastal ecosystem. Let’s not sacrifice nature for short-term development,” he added.

Question of clearance

According to a CMDA official associated with the project, CRZ clearance has been obtained and the pathway is being constructed at an average of 40 metre from the high tideline.

In the 124th meeting of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) held on March 4, 2024, it was noted that the proposed site location in the Injambakkam-Akkarai stretch is “very close (only 50m) to the turtle nesting site” and the lighting will affect their nesting and movement.

Instead of giving a direct nod, the TNSCZMA concluded that the CMDA can explore the possibility of the beach development projects for a blue flag certification. As per a 2020 amendment of the CRZ Notification, 2011, activities in the CRZs are exempted from clearances for the purpose of blue flag certification construction.

