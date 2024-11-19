ADVERTISEMENT

Concern over proposed community hall blocking Velachery canal flow

Published - November 19, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated plans to construct a macro canal near Velachery Station Service Road to improve rainwater drainage into the Pallikaranai marshland and address flooding in eastern Velachery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents raised concerns about a proposed community hall potentially obstructing the canal’s water flow. S. Kumar Raja, a resident, said the community hall could obstructed canal work. “The Station Service Road has been taken over by the Chennai Corporation and they are planning to create a macro canal and work has started. But a small land in which a community hall was proposed could be a hurdle for the flow,” he claimed. He added that the community hall would not be of much use to the people in Velachery and the project can be dropped.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) S.P. Amith said: “The community hall would not obstruct the canal as it is planned at a location that is not close to the proposed canal. A cut-and-cover canal could be implemented, with parking space above in case the canal does have to pass through the land, that belongs to the GCC.” The hall was planned after consultations with residents and councillors in the area, he added. The project could also help prevent encroachments from occurring.

The concerns came up after Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, during a visit to the area, had said the Corporation would create 13,800 sq. m pond to store 1.2 mcft rainwater, and 2,500 sq. m park and an air-conditioned community hall in six months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The six-vent culvert beneath the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) near Velachery station acts as a direct runoff to the Pallikaranai marshland and prevent flooding in eastern Velachery. Owing to certain hindrances in flow in this canal, another macro canal close to the Station Service Road has been planned, according to Greater Chennai Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US