Concern over proposed community hall blocking Velachery canal flow

The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated plans to construct a macro canal near Velachery Station Service Road to improve rainwater drainage into the Pallikaranai marshland and address flooding in eastern Velachery.

Some residents raised concerns about a proposed community hall potentially obstructing the canal’s water flow. S. Kumar Raja, a resident, said the community hall could obstructed canal work. “The Station Service Road has been taken over by the Chennai Corporation and they are planning to create a macro canal and work has started. But a small land in which a community hall was proposed could be a hurdle for the flow,” he claimed. He added that the community hall would not be of much use to the people in Velachery and the project can be dropped.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) S.P. Amith said: “The community hall would not obstruct the canal as it is planned at a location that is not close to the proposed canal. A cut-and-cover canal could be implemented, with parking space above in case the canal does have to pass through the land, that belongs to the GCC.” The hall was planned after consultations with residents and councillors in the area, he added. The project could also help prevent encroachments from occurring.

The concerns came up after Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, during a visit to the area, had said the Corporation would create 13,800 sq. m pond to store 1.2 mcft rainwater, and 2,500 sq. m park and an air-conditioned community hall in six months.

The six-vent culvert beneath the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) near Velachery station acts as a direct runoff to the Pallikaranai marshland and prevent flooding in eastern Velachery. Owing to certain hindrances in flow in this canal, another macro canal close to the Station Service Road has been planned, according to Greater Chennai Corporation.