‘Concern about cybersecurity on the rise’

Chennai-headquartered cybersecurity firm, K7 Computing, has revamped its logo and announced new products to expand and strengthen its presence in the Indian enterprise cybersecurity market.

At its annual K7 Odyssey event, J. Kesavardhanan, MD & CEO, K7 Computing, said, “By advancing our offerings to the enterprise segment, our efforts are in tandem with the order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to promote domestically manufactured cyber-security products.”

N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd, who unveiled the new logo said that everyone is concerned about cybersecurity. “I learnt quite a bit about cybersecurity from Julian Assange,” he said. “We partnered with WikiLeaks and had several conversations. The US called it stolen data but we carried 26 page one stories from their embassy cable for the benefit of people at large,” Mr. Ram added.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice-Chairman, Cognizant, said that the challenges of security are very difficult today and data theft is what the world is preparing for.

The company launched K7 MDM a cloud-based service that enables organizations to monitor, manage, and secure employees' mobile devices from mobile malware threats, and enforce compliance with company policies.

It also revealed K7 Security for macOS which to provide comprehensive real-time and on demand protection from both Mac and Windows-based malware threats and the K7 range of UTM gateway appliances.