Comprehensive study to improve traffic and signage at Chennai airport begins

May 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has begun a comprehensive study at Chennai airport to improve the traffic and signage within the airport premises.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the exercise began a month ago and it will continue for four or five months. The firm will study the present system and recommend ways to reduce vehicular congestion and enhance the signage for easy movement of air passengers.

“It will see how the current traffic pattern is and suggest how it can be better and felicitate faster exit of vehicles without any traffic blockage. More importantly, they will identify strategic locations where signages have to be placed,” an official said.

“It will look into all aspects to place signage in important locations, be it between domestic and international terminals or from one of the terminals to the entry/exit or from the terminals to the Metro Rail station, to guide passengers better,” the official said.

The study is imperative as a flurry of activities is on at Chennai airport with the phase II modernisation work in full swing.

While the work on a large integrated terminal will continue for another year-and-a-half since it was being taken up in a phased manner, the multi-level car parking project to expand the parking facility at airport was completed recently and opened for passengers.

Initially, there was severe traffic congestion after the parking lot was inaugurated with vehicles waiting for long time to exit the airport. While sources said they had made efforts to ease the congestion now, some passengers still post about difficulties in parking and congestion issues in social media platforms like Twitter.

