Comprehensive heart and lung transplant registry developed

October 28, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT) has developed a heart and lung transplant registry that serves as a national database on the number of transplants being done and would soon expand to include post-transplant outcome data as well, experts said.

Experts in the field of heart and lung transplantation gathered at INSHLT’s fourth annual meeting held on October 27 and 28. MGM Healthcare collaborated with INSHLT to conduct the meeting that saw the participation of nearly 500 delegates.

K.R. Balakrishnan, organising chairman of the conference, and Director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare, said more centres are now performing heart and lung transplants in the country. “As of now, there are 80 centres in India that have performed at least one transplant,” he said.

“We had a session with representatives of transplant authorities including the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu on better management of logistics. In Tamil Nadu, due to government initiatives, organ donation takes place in government medical colleges in places such as Tirunelveli and Dharmapuri including at night. There is no air transport. So, we need a mechanism to improve logistics,” Dr. Balakrishnan said. Noting that organ donation was increasing, he added that India could soon be leading in cadaveric organ transplants.

R. Ravi Kumar, organising secretary and senior consultant and associate clinical lead of the institute, said the society was established in 2017. All heart and lung transplant centres in the country took part in the meeting.

He said the heart and lung transplant registry was developed on the lines of the European one, involving all heart and lung transplant centres. “Till now, there is no online multi-hospital registry. We were successful in establishing a basic registry, and we are trying to expand it,” he said.

Dr. Balakrishnan said that the centres were in the process of compiling outcome data on the registry so that it would be useful for analysis. Dr. Ravi Kumar said that the meeting also discussed measures to improve heart and lung donor management and efficient transportation of organs. Separate sessions on mechanical pumps, demonstration of artificial pumps were also held.

Suresh Rao KG, scientific committee chairman and co-director of the institute, said that mechanical support for the heart was discussed during the meeting. “We have the Left Ventricular Assist Device. We also have ECMO-assisted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation if a heart failure patient waiting for transplant suffers a cardiac arrest. We are looking at the various better technologies to improve the outcomes,” he said.

He raised the need for maintenance of the donor. “Organ preservation is crucial, from donation to retrieval, and we are working on this as well,” he said.