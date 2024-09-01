ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive book on environmental law launched

Published - September 01, 2024 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi, Justice K.V. Viswanathan, Justice M.M.Sundresh, Justice R. Subramanian, Justice Jyothimani, release the book ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws’, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A detailed book on environmental law, covering a broad spectrum of topics from international conventions to air and water pollution, as well as forest and wildlife regulations, was released in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book, titled ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws’, is authored by Justice P. Jyothimani, a former Judge of the Madras High Court and former judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, along with advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi. 

It was launched on Sunday by Supreme Court Justices M.M. Sundresh and K.V. Viswanathan and Acting Chief Justice R. Subramanian of the Madras High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

While environmental issues are global, Justice M.M. Sundresh said, effective action begins locally. He also advocated corporate responsibility in mitigating environmental damage and suggested that companies adopt carbon banking and green accounting practices. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Praising the book for its comprehensive nature, Justice K.V. Viswanathan stressed the need for ecocentric and sustainable development approaches, and the importance of adapting legal interpretations to address emerging environmental issues, such as climate change and its impact on marginalised communities.

In a video message, Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court highlighted how the Indian judiciary had significantly impacted environmental policy by enforcing laws and holding authorities accountable. High-profile cases, like those addressing Ganga River pollution, exemplified the judiciary’s role in upholding environmental standards. He emphasised that as India balances development with ecological preservation, the legal system is crucial in ensuring a cleaner, healthier future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US