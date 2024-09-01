GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Comprehensive book on environmental law launched

Published - September 01, 2024 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi, Justice K.V. Viswanathan, Justice M.M.Sundresh, Justice R. Subramanian, Justice Jyothimani, release the book ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws’, in Chennai on Sunday.

Advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi, Justice K.V. Viswanathan, Justice M.M.Sundresh, Justice R. Subramanian, Justice Jyothimani, release the book ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws’, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A detailed book on environmental law, covering a broad spectrum of topics from international conventions to air and water pollution, as well as forest and wildlife regulations, was released in Chennai.

The book, titled ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws’, is authored by Justice P. Jyothimani, a former Judge of the Madras High Court and former judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, along with advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi. 

It was launched on Sunday by Supreme Court Justices M.M. Sundresh and K.V. Viswanathan and Acting Chief Justice R. Subramanian of the Madras High Court.

While environmental issues are global, Justice M.M. Sundresh said, effective action begins locally. He also advocated corporate responsibility in mitigating environmental damage and suggested that companies adopt carbon banking and green accounting practices. 

Praising the book for its comprehensive nature, Justice K.V. Viswanathan stressed the need for ecocentric and sustainable development approaches, and the importance of adapting legal interpretations to address emerging environmental issues, such as climate change and its impact on marginalised communities.

In a video message, Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court highlighted how the Indian judiciary had significantly impacted environmental policy by enforcing laws and holding authorities accountable. High-profile cases, like those addressing Ganga River pollution, exemplified the judiciary’s role in upholding environmental standards. He emphasised that as India balances development with ecological preservation, the legal system is crucial in ensuring a cleaner, healthier future.

