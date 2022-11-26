Compound walls planned for large properties belonging to temples in cities: Minister

November 26, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department plans to safeguard prime properties in cities by constructing compound walls, Minister P. K. Sekarbabu said.

In rural areas, vast properties are being fenced using stones marked with the department's initials along with boards stating that the property belongs to a particular temple. "But in cities since people encroach upon available open spaces, we want to take a different approach. We are discussing the modalities and large properties measuring over one acre would be covered under this," he told The Hindu.

After the DMK came to power in the State, the department had retrieved property worth ₹3,759.42 crore belonging to 400 temples from 3,557 encroachers. This included land measuring 3,403 acres, plots numbering 759, buildings constructed on 116 grounds and tanks situated on 134 grounds, he said.

The respective temples had been instructed to ensure that retrieved property fetched revenue for the deities in whose names the properties were registered. Recently, the department auctioned 400 shops and buildings to bring in rent, the Minister said.

The kinds of encroachments encountered by the teams restoring the properties to temples were varied, said Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan. "We find sheds, warehouses, residential and commercial buildings, cattle sheds, lands being used as approach ways to private properties," he said.

Apart from those who do not pay rent for a long time and are evicted by the use of orders under Section 78 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, the department has been encountering encroachers who enjoyed possession of the property without paying rent or even without informing the respective temples. These occupants were being evicted, Mr. Sekarbabu said.