Compound wall of historic cemetery damaged due to work in Cooum river

The compound wall of the historic St.Patrick’s church cemetery on Pallavan Salai remains damaged for a few months now, causing concern about misuse of space by miscreants.

According to residents, a portion of the wall of the cemetery abutting Cooum river near Chennai Central railway station was damaged during bund strengthening work of the river. This has exposed the cemetery to misuse of space by miscreants.

Spread over 15 acres, the cemetery has graves dating back to 1800s. It is surrounded by Madras Medical College hostel building, which was once old jail premises, Cooum river and adjoining slums.

Varghese Rozario, superintendent of St.Patrick's church cemetery, recalled that the cemetery has graves of bodyguards who died during British era. This area has Bodyguard Muneeswaran temple and a Bodyguard mosque. They probably got their names after the famous graves in the cemetery.

Moreover, it also has graves of people died during the common war dating back to the 19th century. It is still being used by CSI and Roman Catholic churches as cemetery, he said. The cemetery is being maintained by St.Antony’s Church, Park Town.

A portion of the wall was already damaged when it was broken to prevent flooding in the neighbouring slums during 2015. The recent work in Cooum river led to further damage to the compound wall. Though several representations have been made in the past,the compound wall is yet to be repaired, he said.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said desilting of the Cooum river and heaping up of silt on the bund may have damaged the weak compound wall. The area around the bund would be fenced once the encroached structures in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar are removed in a few weeks.

About 2,000 structures have been identified for the eviction drive. The cemetery would also be protected once the improvement works are carried out, the officials said.