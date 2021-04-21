Complex procedure performed on person with Crohn’s disease in city hospital

Doctors at MGM Healthcare have performed an enteroscopy using a novel motorised spiral technique to provide relief to a patient suffering from Crohn’s disease.

A release said the 39-year-old patient was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease four years ago, which affected the small intestines, causing severe ulcers, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Despite medication, the recurring nature of the disease resulted in ulcers and weight loss of more than 6 kg in four months, the release added.

S. Arulprakash, senior consultant and clinical lead - gastroenterology and hepatology, MGM Healthcare, said after a detailed examination, it was decided that an enteroscopy would be performed using the novel motorised spiral equipment.

“A narrowed part of the intestine was dilated. This new endoscopic technique helped us in avoiding a major surgical procedure that would have included removal of the affected part of the intestine. This special endoscope considerably reduced the procedure time and allowed us to have an increased depth of insertion as compared to existing technologies,” he added.