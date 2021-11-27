Complex heart surgery performed at Chennai hospital

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 16:56 IST

The aortic valve of a 33-year-old man was repaired at a private hospital

A 33-year-old private bank employee recently underwent a procedure to repair his aortic valve. The man complained of breathlessness and evaluation revealed that he had a weak heart whose function had fallen to less than 25%.

Also, his left ventricle, the main chamber of the heart had swollen to 80 mm against the normal size of 55 mm. His aortic valve was also leaking. The patient was refused treatment in some centres that he visited as the procedure could be risky if the size of the heart is over 70 mm.

At Medway Heart Institute he was evaluated by a team led by Anbarasu Mohanraj. “We evaluated the patient and decided to do a valve repair instead of replacement. The patient benefited from the complex valve repair,” a hospital authority said. He was discharged in healthy condition, according to a hospital release.

Hospital chairman T. Palaniappan said the institution, a standalone tertiary cardiac unit, was geared to treat all complicated heart conditions.