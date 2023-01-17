HamberMenu
Complex airway surgery performed on 10-year-old boy at MGM Healthcare

January 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Tuesday, MGM Healthcare announced the successful outcome of a complex airway surgery performed to help a child breathe normally. The team was headed by Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant & Head, Institute of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, MGM Healthcare, according to a release.

The 10-year-old boy from Odisha was suffering for the past 7 years following the accidental ingestion of acid as a toddler, leading to a severe aero-digestive injury and scarring and was on assisted breathing. After assessment, a confirmed diagnosis of pharyngeal stenosis along with supraglottic, subglottic and upper tracheal stenosis was made. A surgical procedure was performed over four weeks. Now, the child is breathing normally through the nose.

