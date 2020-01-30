‘Completion certificate not enough, project must be usable’

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has ruled that completion certificate alone is not sufficient to construe that a housing project is ready for use and pointed out that completion of a project should mean that the property was in a usable condition by the buyer.

Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority had allowed buyers to withdraw their complaint based on a settlement with Pacifica (Chennai project) Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd and Sylvanus Builders & Developers Ltd. However, it directed that the project in Kancheepuram district be registered under RERA as an ongoing project, against which the builder moved the appellate tribunal. In the appeal, the builder stated that the completion certificate for the project was issued by the Pudupakkam panchayat office.

The appellate tribunal noted that the panchayat president had relied upon the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) planning permission, Mamallapuram Local Planning Authority (MLPA) and Pudupakkam panchayat building permit, but had not relied upon the certificate of the architect or structural engineer/licensed surveyor associated with the project and photographs which were mandatory requirements for issuing completion certificate as per RERA rules.

Hence, it noted that completion certificate issued by the panchayat president was certainly not reliable. The appellate tribunal also noted that it had every authority to go into details even in the case of grant of completion certificate, and it could not accept the same when it the project was not complete.

It upheld the findings of Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority that it was an ongoing project and dismissed the appeal of the builder.